Amazing volunteers clean up litter along banks of Dodder

Volunteers during the clean-up on Saturday and (inset) some of the items collected during the clean-up Photos by Tommy Keogh

Volunteers from community groups in South Dublin took part in a clean-up event by the River Dodder in Tallaght on Saturday.

Members of community groups such as Dodder Action and Friends of the Camac collaborated for a joint clean-up effort on the banks of the River Dodder near Avonmore Road, Tallaght.