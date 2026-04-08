Amazing volunteers clean up litter along banks of Dodder
Volunteers from community groups in South Dublin took part in a clean-up event by the River Dodder in Tallaght on Saturday.
Members of community groups such as Dodder Action and Friends of the Camac collaborated for a joint clean-up effort on the banks of the River Dodder near Avonmore Road, Tallaght.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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