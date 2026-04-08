Auxilion invest €1.5m in advisory services

PARK West IT company Auxilion has announced a €1.5m investment in the expansion of its Advisory Services practice, accelerating its market growth strategy.

Following increased regulatory complexity, demand for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) expertise has driven interest in cloud-based, automated solutions for Irish businesses, fueling Auxilion’s investment.

With heightened market demand, the company is forecasting customer revenues to increase by €5m in 2026. This growth will be driven by a strengthened digital services portfolio, with the practice offering in-depth strategic guidance covering digital readiness, strategic project portfolio management, GRC expertise, in addition to IT service operations and resilience.

To facilitate the growing needs of the practice, Auxilion will build out its associates model hiring an additional 12 people by the end of 2027. Eleanor Dempsey, who was recently appointed Director of Advisory Services, will lead the growing practice.

The Advisory Services practice will enable clients to accelerate digital initiatives, strengthen operational resilience, boost compliance and achieve measurable business outcomes.

The expansion supports Auxilion’s three-year strategy*, which includes a €10 million investment to evolve and enhance the company’s digital services offering, broader business capabilities, and digital technology portfolio. In the past twelve months, the company has recruited over 30 new employees to bolster its commercial operations, leadership team and digital capabilities.

Eleanor Dempsey, Directory of Advisory Services, Auxilion, said “Investing in our advisory practice reflects our commitment to helping clients achieve digital readiness while effectively managing risk and compliance. By delivering proactive, targeted, and continuous risk management solutions, we enable businesses to confidently navigate their digital journeys, unlock new opportunities, and drive sustainable growth”.

Patrick Jordan, CEO, Auxilion, said: “As organisations accelerate their digital transformation, the need for strong governance, risk and compliance frameworks has never been greater. In an increasingly complex global landscape – marked by regulatory change, cybersecurity threats, and economic uncertainty – GRC is becoming the foundation that enables companies to operate with confidence and scale safely.”