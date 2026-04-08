Anti-social behaviour led to the delay in upgrade works at park

There has been a delay in the upgrade works at St Cuthbert’s Park

SOUTH Dublin County Council are liaising with the contractor for St Cuthbert’s Park in Clondalkin to agree a date for the completion of works.

Anti-social behaviour at the park earlier this year led to further delays to the upgrade works.

The project was previously delayed last year due to ongoing issues but was apparently back on track in the second half of 2025.

At the local area committee meeting on March 18, Cllr William Carey (SF) asked SDCC for a progress report on the works and to initiate a meeting of the St Cuthberts taskforce to discuss any issues that remain outstanding.

In response, SDCC said they are actively liaising with the contractor to agree a date for the works to recommence and a completion date. “SDCC and the contractor are committed to completing the works and the safety of workers and the integrity of the project remain a top priority. SDCC will inform councillors and the High Level Taskforce (HLTF) members once a recommencement date has been agreed. A HLTF meeting will be convened once these dates have been agreed to discuss any issues that remain outstanding,” said a council spokesperson.

Instances of intimidation at the park and in its surrounding areas have been previously raised by local representatives.

Up to €1.65m was set aside for the project in a Three-Year Capital Programme put forward by the council in 2024.

However, damage to workers’ vehicles and other issues delayed the project’s delivery in the early months of 2025.

Cllr Carey is optimistic that once works are completed the situation will improve as the local community take ownership of the park.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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