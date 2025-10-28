Amazon logistics to create 60 jobs at delivery station facility in Rathcoole

Amazon will create 60 jobs at their delivery station in Rathcoole

Amazon Logistics will create approximately 60 jobs at its delivery station in Rathcoole.

The newly renovated 6,000 square metre Amazon.ie building is now fully operational, bolstering the company’s capacity to serve Irish customers during the upcoming Christmas period.

There are three Amazon operations sites in Ireland, with delivery stations in Rathcoole and Ballycoolin situated alongside a larger fulfilment centre in Baldonnell Business Park.

Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and as well as creating around 60 permanent jobs, the site will also create driver opportunities for Amazon Logistics’ delivery service partners.

Darragh Kelly, Regional Director (UK&IE) Amazon Logistics added, said: “We’re proud to be investing further in Ireland and I’m excited to see this site open with our latest technology. As well as providing further jobs for the talented local workforce, this site will support more efficient deliveries for our customers.”

The announcement follows the launch of Amazon.ie in March, which offers customers a wide selection of over 200 million products with millions available for One-Day Delivery.

As of October 2025, the minimum starting salary for Amazon employees in Ireland is €34,200. This recent rise comes alongside great benefits, a positive work environment and excellent career opportunities.

These are just some of the reasons people want to come and work at Amazon, whether it’s their first job, a seasonal role or an opportunity for them to advance their career.

Amazon Ireland received the Top Employer Certification for 2025 recognising its commitment to meet the highest standards across their people practices, based on the Top Employers Institute survey of HR best practices.

Amazon also offers employees Career Choice, an innovative education benefit which offers to pre-pay up to 100% of tuition and reimburse employees for books and fees for nationally recognised courses.