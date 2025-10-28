The Ghost Story Gathering will be a night of terror tales for Halloween

Writer Peter Dunne will tell the stories in the Civic Theatre

WELCOME to a very special storytelling event for lovers of the supernatural.

Over one otherworldly evening, three writers and two performers will present brand new ghost stories made to curdle your blood.

The frights are not just confined to the stage. Before the show, attendees will have the opportunity to create their own ghost stories, which could be read on the night.

Come join Morb, as well as writer and founder Peter Dunne, in the shadows to hear stories that will freeze your bones. Are you brave enough?

This week, The Echo sat down with Peter to discuss ‘The Ghost Story Gathering’, which comes to the Civic from October 28 to 31, including a performance on Halloween evening.

What made you want to become a writer, and by extension, what is it about the horror genre that attracts your attention?

Growing up, my family was full of storytellers and jokers.

Almost all the adults had a hilarious story, if not more than one, and would share them at any opportunity.

Even better for a kid who was already starting to love horror – most of them had a ghost story.

We even had a family ghost – which I never saw, unfortunately! I loved how storytelling would bring everybody together, the joy in all the listeners being connected by feeling the same emotions at the same time.

Also growing up, I would watch old horror films with my Granda – all the Hammer Horrors and Vincent Price films.

We’d pull the curtains and make a cup of tea, and it would feel so safe and so happy.

When he died, to remember him, I would watch horror films to try and recreate that feeling.

What ended up happening was horror became a safe space, something that made me feel better when I was sad.

By my writing, I’m trying to give the reader or listener that feeling of community, of sharing stories.

I’m also trying to frighten the life out of them, being honest.

What inspired ‘The Ghost Story Gathering’?

It was to create that feeling of creepy tales told by the fireside – everyone gathered together in the dark to hear a great story well told.

Watching a horror film or play in a group of people – what’s the next thing that happens after a jump scare where everybody screams?

People laugh. We’re all in this together, enjoying the power of horror to turn us into a community.

What can you tell us about the premise of the show?

‘The Ghost Story Gathering’ is a storytelling event for lovers of the supernatural.

Three writers create brand new horror stories especially for the night, and two actors perform the tales live.

We also invite the audience to write their own mini ghost stories on the night, and they could be read out also.

Some of the writers even win a prize! While the main goal is to give people the shivers, there’s always a tonne of laughs along the way.

What has been your favourite part of organising this, and why?

My favourite part of organising is getting to read the horror stories by the other writers!

This is our 13th edition of the Gathering, so, so far, 26 other writers have created terror tales, which is kind of mind-blowing.

Many of them had never written horror before, so it was so interesting to see what they considered scary and what their fears were.

We had writers talk about topics such as alcoholism, postpartum depression, weight loss programmes, and mental health, but all through a horror lens.

We’ve also had good old-fashioned monsters like vampires, witches and zombies, so it’s never been a dull process!

Have there been any challenges or struggles involved with this production; if so, how have you navigated them?

To be honest, the only challenge has been raising awareness that our night exists!

There’s such a huge audience of horror fiends and ghost story lovers out there who would enjoy what we do – so we just have to reach them!

Everything else – meeting the writers, the performers, and the audiences – has all been an absolute joy.

What is next for you after this; do you have any more projects in the pipeline?

I’m the writer and director of an award-winning horror anthology podcast called ‘Petrified.’

Alongside my co-creator Liam Geraghty, we’ve made three series of tales set in a darker Ireland.

We’ve had live shows in Dublin and London and are currently putting the finishing touches on our fourth season. If you haven’t listened yet, it’s the perfect soundtrack to your spooky season!

Who would you like to thank for helping you to organise this?

Everybody at the Civic Theatre, especially Donal, has been so supportive and kind throughout the process.

I’d like to thank all the wonderful writers and performers who got us to this point and who keep flying the flag for homegrown horror.

Finally, a big thank you to all the makers of horror who warped me and made me the ghoul I am today!