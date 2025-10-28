Search
Department of Justice offers Citywest site for 24-hour Saggart Garda Station
Department of Justice offers Citywest site for 24-hour Saggart Garda Station

James Roulston MooneyOctober 28, 2025 2:15 pm

The Department of Justice has offered to use a site on the Citywest complex for the proposed full-time 24-hour Saggart Garda Station.

The news comes after an incident involving an asylum seeker and a young girl that received nationwide attention and regular protests in the last week.

Councillor Francis Timmons attended the community engagement team meeting on Tuesday where the news was shared.

Cllr Timmons exclaimed: “The Department [of Justice] has said they will provide a site for a Garda station on the grounds of the state-owned Citywest complex, but it’s up to the Garda Commissioner to provide resources!”

The area of Saggart is currently served by Rathcoole Garda Station, which has limited opening hours.

Rathcoole’s station is open seven days a week from 8am to 6pm but closes for an hour from 1pm to 2pm in between this.

The proposal for the Saggart station will provide a station closer to home for locals as well as one that can be visited outside of many people’s working hours.

Cllr Timmons said: “It’s not good enough and I demand that the community is listened to.

I have spoken to and listened to many people in Saggart and surrounding areas who feel unsafe and in fear, the Department of Justice and government must act immediately to restore a sense of community safety in Saggart.”

Gardaí have continued to make arrests following the chaotic scenes at Citywest last week, which saw a Garda van set alight, and projectiles launched at the Public Order Unit.

Over 30 people have been arrested for their role in the public disorder with Gardaí still appealing for information on persons involved.

The State completed the purchase of the Citywest Hotel and Conference Centre in August for €148.2 million and has continued to use it as a transit hub and accommodation centre for people seeking international protection.

“The state now owns the Citywest complex, and this would be an ideal location to base a station to serve the Four districts and to enable a rapid response to the public.

