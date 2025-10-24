Tensions ease at Citywest as third protest passes peacefully

A policing and security operation remained in place at Citywest last night.

A third night of protests outside the Citywest Hotel in Saggart passed peacefully on Thursday night, following two nights of clashes between Gardaí and protestors.

An Garda Síochána maintained a strong presence outside the State-owned IPAS centre throughout Thursday, October 23, following the unrest that saw 31 people arrested and four Gardaí injured.

A smaller crowd than previous evenings gathered on Garter Lane outside the hotel gates, between 7pm and 10pm during which “there were no incidents”, a Garda spokesperson said.

Two men were arrested on Thursday “separately to the public gathering” for public order offences, Gardaí said.

“A lone male was arrested by gardaí for public order offences at Garters Lane, Saggart, on Thursday, October 23 shortly after 11pm,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day another man was arrested for public order offences at Garters Lane, at approximately 3.30pm.

Both appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday morning, October 24.

An Garda Síochána have said they plan to maintain a presence around the IPAS centre over the next few days following the violence on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

The protests began after a man in his 20s was arrested over the alleged sexual assault of a ten-year-old girl near the Citywest Hotel late on Sunday night, October 19.

An investigation is continuing after the violence on Tuesday and Wednesday night, during which protestors hurled fireworks, bottles and other debris at Gardaí, who responded with pepperspray.

Over 300 members of An Garda Síochána were on duty at the hotel on Wednesday night, including over 150 uniform members, 120 Public Order members, Mounted Unit and Dog Unit supported by members in Air Support Unit and Regional Control rooms.

The Garda Water Cannon was also on standby but was not deemed necessary to deploy.

Gardaí are appealing to any person with any information on persons involved in this serious public disorder to contact the Garda investigation team at Clondalkin Garda Station at 01 6667600 or any member of An Garda Síochána at any Garda Station.

Members of the public can provide information confidentially to An Garda Síochána by contacting the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.