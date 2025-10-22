Six people arrested during violence outside Citywest Hotel

A Garda van on fire last night at Citywest (Image: The Echo Newspaper)

SIX people were arrested following violence at a protest rally outside Citywest Hotel on Tuesday evening.

During the course of the disturbance, nearly 300 members of An Garda Síochána were on duty, including over 125 uniform members, 150 Public Order members, Water Cannon, Mounted Unit and Dog Unit supported by members in Air Support Unit and Regional Control rooms were dealing with the incident.

The Garda helicopter was targeted with lasers during the disturbance and one member of An Garda Síochána received medical attention for a foot injury.

Gardai say that there was sustained attacks which included physical violence, bricks thrown and fireworks discharged at Garda members and the arson of a Garda van.

Bins with hundreds of used glass bottles in the area were emptied and contents used as missiles.

Attempts to breach the Garda cordon were also made by charging the line with horse drawn sulkies.

Statement from Chief Superintendent Michael McNulty regarding Serious Public Disorder, Saggart, Co Dublin – 21st October 2025 (Video: An Garda Siochana)

Individuals were observed carrying implements such as garden forks and tools and damaging walls in the locality to obtain missiles.

A garda statement said: ‘Members of An Garda Síochána on duty at a public gathering at Citywest were subjected to sustained levels of violence.

“This was not peaceful protest. The violence exhibited was thuggery and an attempt to intimidate and injure.

“An Garda Síochána had a policing operation in place for this public gathering organised by disparate groups on social media, who stir up hatred and violence and encourage and entice others to get involved.

“Over the course of the evening nearly 300 members of An Garda Síochána were on duty, including over 125 uniform members, 150 Public Order members, Water Cannon, Mounted Unit and Dog Unit supported by members in Air Support Unit and Regional Control rooms”.

Units across the Dublin Region were supported by colleagues from the Garda Eastern Region.

An Garda Síochána Public Order Incident Command policy was implemented.

Garda Public Order Units were deployed in full protective equipment and utilised Incapacitant spray to repel sustained physical attacks on Garda Lines.

An investigation has been commenced and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed.

Speaking about tonight’s violent disorder Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said: “An Garda Siochana facilitate peaceful protest on daily basis. This was obviously not a peaceful protest.

‘The actions this evening can only be described as thuggery. This was a mob intent on violence against Gardaí.

“I utterly condemn the attacks on Gardaí who did their jobs professionally and with great courage to keep people safe.

‘Public order units, dog unit, mounted unit, air support and the water cannon were deployed along with front-line colleagues, which brought the situation to a conclusion.

“We will now begin the process of identifying those who committed crimes and we will bring those involved in this violence to justice.”