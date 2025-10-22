‘Trusted lieutenant’ in crime gang sentenced to seven and a half years

A man referred to as a “trusted lieutenant” in a crime gang has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison, reports Claire Henry.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Jordan Domican (24) of Collinstown Grove, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of facilitating a criminal organisation at unknown locations within the State on dates between May 9 and May 11 of 202. He has 30 previous convictions, all of which are from the District Court.

Passing sentence on Thursday, Judge Martin Nolan said this defendant involved himself in serious criminality”. He said there were two incidents, one involving arson and the other discharging a firearm.

Judge Nolan said Domican’s role was to procure vehicles, and “the evidence suggests that he is high up in this organisation and he was indispensable to this organisation.”

The judge said he would take Domican’s personal circumstances and his very valuable guilty plea as significant mitigating factors in this case.

Judge Nolan sentenced him to seven and a half years in prison, backdated to when he went into custody on this matter.

Detective Inspector Brian Hanly told Grainne O’Neill, BL, prosecuting, of HIS significant work history within the gardai and his work with the organised crime unit. He described Domican as “a trusted lieutenant in a crime gang”.

Detective Sergeant Sean Cosgrove told Ms O’Neill, prosecuting, that a house in Dublin was damaged by arson on May 9, 2024. He said individuals arrived at the house by car.

The court heard that the car was purchased earlier that day, with Domican involved in its procurement.

Phone evidence was gathered that showed Domican phoned the vendor of the car five times and had a picture of the car saved on his phone.

Domican did not attend the purchase of this car, but dropped an individual off who did purchase the car. CCTV footage of Domican’s car and the purchased car travelling on the M50 was also obtained by the gardai.

Det Sgt Cosgrove said that on May 11, 2024, two men arrived at a location in Dublin on a motorbike. Two rounds were discharged by a civilian on the motorbike. The court heard that Domican drove an individual to Co. Wicklow to buy the motorbike.

He stated that he did not know what the motorbike would be used for.

CCTV footage was obtained by the gardai that showed Domican’s car and the motorbike travelling in convoy from Wicklow. The court heard that Domican was not involved in the purchase of the motorbike.

The court heard that Domican was interviewed eight times in total. Both vehicles were bought using fake names.

Domican has been in custody since February of this year.

Det Sgt Cosgrove agreed with Dominic McGinn SC, defending, that his client has a child who requires 24-hour care.

Mr McGinn said, “Any connection with organised crime has a level of seriousness and my client recognised that.”

Counsel said, “The court must recognise the crime committed and his role – he has pleaded guilty to obtaining a vehicle and a motorcycle.”

He said the guilty plea entered by his client shows his remorse and contrition.

He said his client “knows what he did was wrong and he now wants to move on from it.”

Letters from members of Domican’s family were handed into court, who are all law-abiding members of the public.

They outlined to the court that they do not want Domican defined by these incidents.

Mr McGinn told the court that this is his client’s first time in custody, and he does not want to go down this path. He outlined that Domican has a job offer and has a future that does not involve crime.

He asked the court to take into account that his client is a young man and has the opportunity to change.

The court heard that there are a number of co-accused who are still before the courts relating to the above offending.