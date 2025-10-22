AI treated as a quick fix rather than woven into business fabric

WORKERS, on average, save 17 workdays per year with AI, according to research by IT provider Auxilion.

A survey involving 1,000 office workers and conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Park West Business Park group Auxilion and HPE – revealed workers found higher priority activities (44%), boosted productivity (42%) and upskilling/training (29%) as the highest-ranking positives from the tech.

One in five admitted they would consider changing jobs if their company banned AI usage.

Of those using AI, 68% says it makes their job easier. Notably, 27% acknowledge they would not be capable of completing their work effectively without AI.

AI use raises ethical considerations for almost a third of office workers.

The most cited unethical concerns were using AI tools to complete tasks without informing a boss or supervisor (45%) and putting sensitive company or customer data into an AI tool (26%).

Almost half of office workers have not been provided training or guidance on how to use AI tools.

Looking beyond ethics, nearly half respondents worry that AI tools could eventually replace their role – felt most strongly by the younger cohort, aged 18-24 (54%).

Eleanor Dempsey, Director of Strategy, Innovation and Transformation, said: “There is no denying that AI tools can deliver impressive productivity gains for individuals. However, the reality is that for most organisations, widespread adoption of generative AI has yet to produce significant improvements in overall performance or the bottom line.

“All too often, AI is treated as a quick fix rather than woven into the operational fabric of the business. Without robust governance, risk management, and a clear focus on business outcomes, companies risk spending more time addressing issues in AI rather than realising the benefits.

‘As such, the real opportunity lies in building enterprise-grade solutions that are secure, compliant, and truly transformative for the organisation as a whole.”