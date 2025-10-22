Equine Centre look to expand services into the community
“It’s a little oasis in the middle of a concrete jungle.”
Clondalkin Equine Club are on the hunt for funding to be able to expand their services so they can provide more for the local community.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Jailed for kicking then partner 15 times and stamping on her faceClondalkin
A father-of-four has been jailed after attacking his then-partner, kicking her over 15 times and stamping on her face so much that...
Alan celebrates working 50 years in Des Kelly InteriorsClondalkin
Local man Alan Tooney celebrated a huge milestone on Wednesday as he passed 50 years at Des Kelly Interiors.Mr Tooney has worked...
Voice for Hope ‘was a really moving evening’ remembering loved onesClondalkin
Loved ones gathered at North Clondalkin Library on Thursday evening to remember and celebrate those they lost to suicide with music and...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.