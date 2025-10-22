‘Fantastic turnout’ for two village workshops

There was a “fantastic turnout” for two days of public workshops on an enhancement scheme to transform Tallaght Village into a “lively, welcoming, and flourishing destination”.

The first in a series of public consultations on the proposed Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme were held on Monday and Tuesday, October 13-14, for the public to contribute and share their views on making Tallaght Village “a true centre piece for the community”.

The scheme aims to “create a safer, more attractive, and people friendly environment by improving traffic flow, improving walking and cycling connections, and creating a high-quality public space”, according to South Dublin County Council.

It will focus on the Tallaght Village area from the old Blessington Road, through Main Street and up the Blessington Road to the entrance of TU Dublin (Tallaght) football grounds, extending onto parts of the Greenhills and Old Greenhills Roads and down the Old Bawn Road to the Village Green.

“By prioritising public realm, the project seeks to deliver a village centre that is easily accessible, refreshing, and capable of supporting local businesses, and community activity.”

The Tallaght scheme is being fast-tracked by the council due to the upcoming BusConnects Dublin – Tallaght/Clondalkin to City Centre plans.

The two days of public consultations, held in Priory Market, were “welcome beginning to this endeavour”, according to SDCC senior engineer and project lead Claire Fay, who is a native of Tallaght herself.

She said up to 70 people “from a broad cross section of the community” attended the workshops, which led to some very interesting ideas and discussions.

“The vast knowledge within the community for Tallaght and the pride of place was very apparent from the outset,” she continued.

“We now have a wealth of ideas on how to reimagine the streetscape for the Village of Tallaght and understand the trust we are building with the community to deliver a scheme that is fit for purpose and here for generations to come to enjoy.”

The feedback from these consultations will now be workshopped into five different plans for the village by the council and consultants from Civic Engineers, a leading UK engineering company founded by Tallaght man Stephen O’Malley.

They then plan to workshop these five plans with another series of public consultations in mid-November this year, with a view to getting a Part 8 consultation in front of and fully approved by councillors early next year.

Anyone wishing to get in touch with the council about these consultations can contact TalVES@sdublincoco.ie.

