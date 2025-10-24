Familiar faces to run the Dublin Marathon
The Irish Life Dublin Marathon takes place on Sunday, October 26, starting at 8.45am from Leeson Street Lower, with the finish on Mount Street Upper.
Over 22,500 entrants including international and elite athletes, club runners, wheelchair participants, charity fundraisers, and first-time marathoners have registered to take part in this year’s 26.2-mile race.
AUTHOREcho Staff
