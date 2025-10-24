Search
Familiar faces to run the Dublin Marathon
Shamrock Rovers’ Glenn Cronin and Stephen Bradley will run the Dublin Marathon

Familiar faces to run the Dublin Marathon

Echo StaffOctober 24, 2025 12:10 pm

The Irish Life Dublin Marathon takes place on Sunday, October 26, starting at 8.45am from Leeson Street Lower, with the finish on Mount Street Upper.

Over 22,500 entrants including international and elite athletes, club runners, wheelchair participants, charity fundraisers, and first-time marathoners have registered to take part in this year’s 26.2-mile race.

Read More


‘Fake news’ you should read a little more on astro pitches

News

Concerns over microplastics entering the south Dublin ecosystem from all-weather pitch surfaces led to sharp exchanges between councillors at a recent meeting.Cllr...

Real problem with Red Line Luas is that its full all the time

News

“I don’t think the NTA are taking those issues seriously.”Councillors have made clear that they feel the National Transport Authority are not...

Constituents form huge voting block

News

Over 85,000 people have registered to vote in Dublin Mid-West for the upcoming Presidential election on Friday, October 24.85,112 electors in the...

Nominations for awards must be in this Friday

News

Nominations will close this weekend for the Tallaght Person of the Year 2025.The 42nd Tallaght Person of the Year Awards was officially...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST