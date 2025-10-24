Search
Local Faces: Cathal McGrath
Cathal McGrath

Local Faces: Cathal McGrath

Echo StaffOctober 24, 2025 12:21 pm

Knockmore Junior School’s edifice looks like the outside of practically any other school of it’s type, brightly painted and with evidence of children’s artwork popping up here and there, writes Ken Doyle.

Except, KJS has a man working inside who is an absolute hero. A man has done some truly mind boggling things in the name of Charity in recent years and is about to set off on his most gruelling adventure yet.

Read More


Act of mindless vandalism against our community

Tallaght

There has been widespread anger and dismay after a sports pitch in Kingswood was damaged by vandals.The pitch, situated in Ballymount Park,...
Car Break in Image 1 compressor

Warning after man arrested following reports of break-ins

Tallaght

Residents in Springfield in Tallaght are being urged to ensure their cars are locked, after a man was arrested on Monday following...

3G all-weather pitch proving divisive among local residents

Tallaght

Over four hundred residents and local groups have weighed in on a public consultation for a synthetic sports pitch in Greenhills Park.The...

Musician feels ‘robbed of the life he had’ after he was hit crossing a road

Tallaght

A driver who left a musician with lifelong catastrophic injuries after hitting him as he crossed the road on his way home...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST