Luas tracks to be replaced at Belgard Road crossing
Luas services between Red Cow and Tallaght/Saggart will be disrupted for “essential works” for the duration of the October bank holiday weekend.
Essential rail works to replace tracks on the Luas Red Line at the Belgard Stop and the crossing on Belgard Road will take place across Saturday, Sunday and bank holiday Monday, October 25-27.
AUTHOREllen Gough
