Gardaí release body cam footage of Citywest violence

Over 30 people have been arrested following two nights of unrest outside the Citywest Hotel in Saggart.

An Garda Síochána have released body cam footage to show how its members came under attack from protestors attempted to gain access to the State-owned IPAS centre.

They are also appealing to young men in particular not to get involved in any further violence for “entertainment for social media”.

Four Gardaí were injured on Wednesday night, October 22, during the second night of protests as bottles, paving slabs, fireworks and other debris was hurled at them by the crowd.

The unrest began on Tuesday after a man appeared in court charged with the alleged sexual assault of a young girl near the Citywest Hotel.

In a statement on Thursday, October 23, Gardaí said that “to date 31 persons have been arrested” in connection with the violence, and 23 of these people have appeared before the District Court.

They have issued an appeal to the public, “in particular to young males” to not get involved in public disorder incidents.

“This is not fun and games and entertainment for social media, the choices and reckless decisions you may make, to get involved or caught up in these events may have serious consequences and adversely affect the course of your future,” the statement read.

“An Garda Síochána appeals to persons with the ability to influence younger people – parents, family members, friends – or influence in the local community to engage with younger people and appeal for them not to get involved in this criminal activity.”

Gardaí are appealing to any person with any information on persons involved in this serious public disorder to contact the Garda investigation team at Clondalkin Garda Station at 01 6667600 or any member of An Garda Síochána at any Garda Station.

Members of the public can provide information confidentially to An Garda Síochána by contacting the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

WATCH: