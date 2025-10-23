Search
Nominations for awards must be in this Friday
At the launch were Riyadh Abdelkader (TCC), Liz Kennedy (TCC Chairperson), Stephen Jones (TPOY Ambassador), Audrey Brown (The Echo) and Chril Keeley (TCC)

Ellen GoughOctober 23, 2025 12:06 pm

Nominations will close this weekend for the Tallaght Person of the Year 2025.

The 42nd Tallaght Person of the Year Awards was officially launched by Tallaght Community Council (TCC) in September, at Priory Market in Tallaght Village.

Open-access duct network to be installed in county

News

An open-access duct network is set to be installed across South Dublin in the next 12 months.The new duct network is expected...

‘Fake news’ you should read a little more on astro pitches

News

Concerns over microplastics entering the south Dublin ecosystem from all-weather pitch surfaces led to sharp exchanges between councillors at a recent meeting.Cllr...

€5 million wastewater network is essential for housing delivery

News

Uisce Éireann is investing €5 million to upgrade the wastewater network in Cookstown, Tallaght.This vital project will provide the required capacity to...

Constituents form huge voting block

News

Over 85,000 people have registered to vote in Dublin Mid-West for the upcoming Presidential election on Friday, October 24.85,112 electors in the...
