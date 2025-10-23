Nominations for awards must be in this Friday

At the launch were Riyadh Abdelkader (TCC), Liz Kennedy (TCC Chairperson), Stephen Jones (TPOY Ambassador), Audrey Brown (The Echo) and Chril Keeley (TCC)

Nominations will close this weekend for the Tallaght Person of the Year 2025.

The 42nd Tallaght Person of the Year Awards was officially launched by Tallaght Community Council (TCC) in September, at Priory Market in Tallaght Village.