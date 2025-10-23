Search
Running marathon in memory of friend
Sinead Liana with freind Davys Baptista

Running marathon in memory of friend

Ellen GoughOctober 23, 2025 11:51 am

A young Tallaght woman is taking on the Dublin City Marathon – her first ever marathon – in memory of her friend who died tragically last year.

Sinead Liana, aged 26, will take part in the Irish Life Dublin City Marathon to raise funds for Pieta House, to honour her late friend Davys Baptista, and to raise awareness for men’s mental health.

