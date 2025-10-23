Students gain experience of solving real world challenges

The School of Enterprise Computing and Digital Transformation at the TU Dublin Tallaght Campus was a hive of activity at the weekend as a record number of students took part in the 2025 Transforming Health event, hosted in partnership with Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) and supported by Amazon.

Now in its fourth year, the event has grown steadily in scale and popularity, reflecting a strong and growing interest among students in gaining hands-on experience solving real-world healthcare challenges.