Residents to hold public rally against plans for astro pitch

Greenhills Park which is proposed for the new 3G all-weather pitch

A row over a new proposed astro pitch in Greenhills Park rumbles on, as residents plan a public rally to show their opposition.

Vocal groups both for and against the development of the pitch have emerged from residents who live bordering the park and local sports organisations.

The Part 8 public notice of the council’s plans to construct a synthetic grass 3G all-weather sports pitch, with perimeter fencing, six floodlighting columns and a pavilion with team changing rooms and storage area in the park in Greenhills has received over 500 submissions since the consultation process was launched on September 17.

Supporters of the plan see it as a welcome development of the grass pitch, which is currently used by a number of local clubs including Robert Emmets GAA, Manortown Utd FC, and Greenhills AFC.

Ger O’Looney, chairman or Greenhills AFC, has told The Echo that clubs in the area, and local schools, need a pitch in the area that is suitable for training and playing in the winter.

“Basically, from around now to March, we don’t have anywhere to train. We don’t have lights.

‘We don’t have an astro” he said, adding that he spends many evenings removing dog poo left by walkers and filling holes on the existing grass pitch to make it safe and playable for his young players.

He’s been trying to rally those who support the development to voice that support through the council’s consultation site, where the majority of the submissions on the site appear to be against the development.

Residents around the park are objecting to the development over concerns of light pollution from the pitch floodlights and a perceived loss of amenities for others who may use the park, with many calling for the development to be moved to nearby and larger Tymon Park, less than a kilometre away.

The meeting will take place at 2pm this Saturday, with residents meeting at the park’s St James Road entrance.

The public can lodge submissions for or against the proposed Part 8 development on the council website consult.sdublincoco.ie until 5pm on October 30.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme