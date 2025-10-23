Extension of planning is sought for 250 apartments in Cookstown Industrial Estate

An extension is being sought for planning permission for a major housing development in Cookstown, for over 250 apartments.

Steelworks Property Developments Ltd proposed demolishing two existing industrial buildings in the Cookstown Industrial Estate to make way for 252 build-to-rent apartments as part of a strategic housing development.

They were granted planning permission for the development in January 2021.

They have now applied for an Extension of Duration of Permission, submitting an application on October 3 this year.

Planning permission generally has a lifespan of five years and may be extended under certain circumstances.

Only one extension is permitted and must be made in the last year of the permission granted.

The development would see units 66&67 in the Cookstown Industrial Estate, at the corner of Fourth Avenue and the Cookstown Road demolished to make way for a two-nine storey block.

It would comprise 50 studios along with 96 one-bed, 100 number two-bed and six three-bed apartments.

Each apartment is designed with associated private open space in the form of a ground floor terrace or a balcony and has access to internal communal amenity space, including a concierge and management facilities, communal gym, flexible meeting rooms, library and co-working space, lounge, cinema and multimedia room and external covered game area.

There would be 1792m2 of external communal amenity space at the first and second floor levels; and a 65m2 external covered communal amenity area at the first-floor level.

The development is served by an under-croft carpark accessible from the south-western corner of the site providing 73 parking spaces and two commercial units and crèche with a play area, at ground floor level.

A decision is due from the planning authority by November 27 this year.

