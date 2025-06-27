Search
Ambassador DJ Ellie has a great time at Crunniu na nOg
Clondalkin DJ Ellie Long

Ryan ButlerJune 27, 2025 1:28 pm

“IT WAS a great time!” beams young Clondalkin DJ Ellie Long, who was South Dublin ambassador for Crunniu na nOg on June 7 this year.

Crunniu na nOg is a day for celebrating the arts and culture of Ireland, with multiple events having been performed around the country throughout the day.

Ellie was an ambassador on the day, representing South Dublin County.

She performed in Tallaght Library first, before moving on to Rua Red.

“I think it was a great chance for young people to get out!” remarks Ellie when asked about what inspired this event.

She places a large emphasis on promoting events for up-and-coming musicians in Clondalkin, even appearing on the Ray D’Arcy Show to appeal for young people to get out to events in Crunniu na nOg and support their local community.

She goes on to say that there were many kids in attendance and she really enjoyed the event, citing it as an opportunity to show off her DJ talents.

Besides this, Ellie is also involved with a summer programme with NOISE music that will be taking place in July.

Ellie herself was also inspired to take up DJing from growing up listening to her Dad’s taste in music, with Tiesto and Swedish House Mafia being standouts.

She got her first DJ desk for her 9th birthday and has been going strong for almost six years since.

When asked about favourite songs or pieces of music to mix or remix, Ellie states that she doesn’t have any specific favourites, but she likes to mix house music and old trance music.

She would like to thank Ciara from Crunniu na nOg, Gerry Horan, and all involved with NOISE Music Generation South Dublin for their help and collaboration on this event.

