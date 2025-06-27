Female entrepreneurs are celebrated at awards

Enjoying the Network Businesswoman of the Year Awards

Female entrepreneurship was celebrated at the 2025 Network Dublin Businesswoman of the Year Awards in Lucan.

On Saturday, June 7, the Lucan Spa Hotel hosted the event that brought together “the capital’s most inspiring businesswomen” and over 150 professionals.

All the awardees were Dublin-based, with most of them being from South Dublin according to Network Dublin President Caraldine Nolan.

Tallaght entrepreneur and founder of skincare brand Forager, Feebee Foran, received the Sustainability Award as a Special Recognition.

Hosted by President Nolan, the event was an evening “filled with connection, recognition, and celebration,” while the awards ceremony “reflected Network’s core mission: women supporting women, and businesses growing together.”

“That spirit filled the room from beginning to end,” said Ms Nolan.

Network Dublin Vice President, Carol O’Kelly, was MC of the night while Eimear Fahy was VDP.

The evening also served a greater purpose, raising €2,500 in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland, thanks to the generosity of attendees and sponsors.

Dervla Arthurs, founder of baby clothing brand Snugabugz, won the Emerging New Business Award sponsored by Redstorm. Samantha Forrest was highly commended in this category.

Founder of Beauty Business in a Box, Sarah Naylor McNamee was Solo Businesswoman of the year, an award sponsored by NutraVerse.

Her enterprise offers accredited beauty training and business education to women and “has never been a solo journey,” Ms McNamee wrote on her LinkedIn page as she shared her joy for the award.

Ciara Spillane was highly commended in Solo Businesswoman of the Year.

Sponsored by Irish Trees, the Established Business Award went to Loretta Dignam, founder and CEO of The Menopause Hub. President of the All-Ireland Business Foundation (AIBF) was highly commended.

Mary Toomey White, Board Member of Ireland Fashion Week and Director at Stobbs, was Employee Shining Star, with Laura Enache being highly commended.

Niamh Mooney was Creative Professional of the Year, an award sponsored by the South Dublin LEO, for her jewellery brand Don’t Kill My Vibe. Tanya Crosbie was highly commended in the same category.

When it came to science, founder and CEO of the Junior Einstein Science Club, Tracey Jane Cassidy was the STEM Professional of the year.

Business Mentor Amanda Delaney was named Networker of the Year, with Roxanne Tattan highly commended in the category.

Two more special recognition awards went to Roberta Rachena, ‘One to watch 2025’ and Sinead Crowe, who received the President’s Award “for her outstanding contribution to both business and community life.”

Network Dublin is the capital’s branch of Network Ireland, a non-profit, voluntary organisation supporting the professional and personal development of women.

To learn more,or register for upcoming events, visit: networkdublin.