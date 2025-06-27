Food with passion: Gourmet Beef Burgers

Who doesn’t love a good burger? While we may not yet be in the depths of hopefully a warm Mediterranean summer; that doesn’t mean we can’t throw a delicious burger on the barbeque?

In fact over the past few evenings I’ve already seen a number of people dust off the BBQ and treat themselves to some delicious food hot from the BBQ or Grill.

Again why not?

With all schools finishing up on holidays at the end of this week, Summer can officially begin and what better way to celebrate than with a good burger and an ice cold beer?

Here is the recipe I use for the perfect gourmet beef burger. Happy grilling Y’all!

Ingredients: (Makes 4 large burgers)

1lb of round steak mince (450g approx.) Source this from your local butcher if you can!

1 red onion finely chopped (I pulse mine in my mini processor)

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Ballymaloe tomato relish

1 teaspoon freshly chopped thyme

75g approx. fresh breadcrumbs

1 egg yolk

Sea salt & ground black pepper for seasoning

Method:

Mix the ground beef, red onion, mustard, relish, thyme, egg yolk and breadcrumbs together in a large mixing bowl and season with sea salt and black pepper. Using your hands (cooks best tool) shape into 4 large beef patties or 6 smaller ones if your prefer. Grill on the BBQ or fry on a hot pan (with a little oil) 4 minutes on each side. About 1 minute before the burgers are cooked pop a slice of cheese on top and allow to melt. Pop the burgers onto toasted brioche buns with your favourite toppings! I like to serve mine with baby gem lettuce, crispy bacon, red onion, gherkin and ketchup or mayo – It’s completely up to you, whatever takes your fancy. Tuck in and enjoy – I like to serve these burgers with my mini roasted potatoes (skin on) with fresh rosemary and a dash of red wine vinegar! Burger and chips heaven!

As I wrap up my final recipe blog before the summer break, I just want to say a heartfelt thank you for all your support and enthusiasm.

I’ll be back in the autumn with plenty more delicious, homemade, family-themed recipes to share.

I’ve got some exciting new cookbooks on the way and can’t wait to try out fresh ideas during the break.

Wishing you all a joyful, sunny summer filled with good food and great memories!