Pupils raise over €10,000 towards new astroturf pitch
Scoil Mhuire pupils after taking part in a fundraiser walk on Friday June 20

Ellen GoughJune 27, 2025 2:52 pm

School students have raised over €10,000 for a new astroturf pitch by taking part in a fundraising walk.

Scoil Mhuire National School, in Lucan, held a sponsored walk on Friday, June 20, as part of fundraising efforts for the planned new astroturf pitch on the school grounds.

