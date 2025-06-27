Pupils raise over €10,000 towards new astroturf pitch
School students have raised over €10,000 for a new astroturf pitch by taking part in a fundraising walk.
Scoil Mhuire National School, in Lucan, held a sponsored walk on Friday, June 20, as part of fundraising efforts for the planned new astroturf pitch on the school grounds.
AUTHOREllen Gough
