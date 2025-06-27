Search
Calls to review IPAS ‘billion dollar’ firms
Ellen GoughJune 27, 2025 3:05 pm

There have been calls for a review of the legislation allowing “billion dollar” companies to change the use of buildings into IPAS centres to allow for greater local consultation.

Concerns were raised at a special council meeting last Thursday over the statutory instrument (SI) 376 that was brought into effect two years ago to allow the “temporary use” of buildings to “accommodate or support displaced persons or persons seeking international protection”.

