Food with passion Lemon Shortbread & Delicious Lemon Posset

I’m a huge fan of citrus flavours and these two delicious recipes are a well needed hit of sunshine in everyone’s lives right now.

These go perfect served together as a dessert and both recipes are minimal effort for maximum taste.

You can experiment with the shortbread and make lots of different variations such as apricot, orange, pine nuts or simply plain and dip the end of each shortbread in chocolate.

My favourite is lemon but regardless of which one you choose to make, they will all go perfect served with this lemon posset to dip into this flavoursome quick and easy dessert.

Another two perfect recipes to get the kids or all the family to pitch in and help to make!

Shortbread

Ingredients: (Makes 10 -12 biscuits)

110g castor sugar

Zest of one lemon

220g softened (not fridge cold) unsalted butter

370g plain flour

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Possets

Ingredients:(Serves 2-3)

2 lemons

125g caster sugar

425ml double cream

Shortbread

Method:

Preheat your oven to 160 degrees / gas mark 3 and line a baking tray with parchment paper. Cream the butter and sugar together in a large bowl using an electric mixer or wooden spoon. Add the vanilla extract and lemon zest – it will already smell delicious! Then add the flour a little at a time. Don’t panic the dough will be crumbly, tip it out onto a lightly floured clean surface and work together using your hands until it’s nice and smooth and comes together. Roll out into a rectangle shape approx. 1cm deep and use a cookie cutter to cut into squares, hearts, diamonds whatever shape takes your fancy. Place onto the baking tray and bake in the oven for between 20 -25 minutes until the edges are just starting to brown as shortbread should remain quite light in colour but deliciously crumbly and buttery when you bite into them.

Posset

Method:

Into a medium sized saucepan grate the zest and squeeze the juice of both lemons then add the castor sugar. Place the saucepan over a low heat and bring to a boil. Stir occasionally until the sugar is dissolved. Then whisk in your cream and cook for about 3 minutes. Divide between your small glasses, bowls or ramekins, allow to cool before placing into the fridge for 2 hours to set or overnight if you prefer. Best to remove approx. 15 minutes before serving allow to come to room temperature and serve on a saucer adorned with some delicious lemon shortbread and enjoy!

While it may look like a small portion, these are made out of double cream which is quite heavy and rich.

The mix of citrus tartness and cream along with buttery shortbread is simple, delicious home-cooking at its very best and I’m hoping these two recipes will bring some much needed sunshine your way.

The shortbread will last well once stored in an airtight container.

Happy Cooking and Baking

