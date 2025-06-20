Search
‘Challenging year’ for the tidy towns group due to village works
Lucan Tidy Towns painting a wooden bench

‘Challenging year’ for the tidy towns group due to village works

Ellen GoughJune 20, 2025 11:24 am

Lucan Tidy Towns will go ahead with entering the 2025 National Tidy Towns competition, despite a “challenging year”.

The committee announced  that “after some deliberation”, they would press ahead with entering this year, despite ongoing construction works in the village and surrounding areas.

Read More


Lights not on for Griffeen Park dog park but water dispenser taps could be installed

Lucan

A Lucan dog park is “not designed to be used in the evenings” and no lights will be installed to facilitate evening-time...

Electric vehicle charging points upgraded for customers at Leisure Centre car park

Lucan

Electric vehicle charging points in the new Lucan Leisure Centre car park will be able to fully charge cars while customers are...

Open call for village festival artists

Lucan

A village festival has issued an open call for performers and artists for their 2025 event.Applications are now open for this year’s...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST