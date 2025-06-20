‘Challenging year’ for the tidy towns group due to village works
Lucan Tidy Towns will go ahead with entering the 2025 National Tidy Towns competition, despite a “challenging year”.
The committee announced that “after some deliberation”, they would press ahead with entering this year, despite ongoing construction works in the village and surrounding areas.
AUTHOREllen Gough
