Youth group are part of project to challenge racism
Members of a Ballyfermot youth group embarked on a recent trip to Italy as part of a project to challenge racism.
22 members of the Gurteen Youth Club in Ballyfermot travelled to Lecce in Southern Italy to visit a refugee centre working with teenage migrants in early June.
AUTHOREllen Gough
