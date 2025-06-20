Search
Youth group are part of project to challenge racism
Members of the Youth Group in Italy

Youth group are part of project to challenge racism

Ellen GoughJune 20, 2025 11:19 am

Members of a Ballyfermot youth group embarked on a recent trip to Italy as part of a project to challenge racism.

22 members of the Gurteen Youth Club in Ballyfermot travelled to Lecce in Southern Italy to visit a refugee centre working with teenage migrants in early June.

Read More


CEIST leadership conference empowers Clondalkin pupils

Clondalkin

Three Clondalkin pupils have returned to their school inspired and empowered by a leadership conference for secondary schools.Student Council members from Coláiste...

This weeks front pages – June 19, 2025

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and...

Extra €20,000 allocated for completion of Chapelizod ‘inclusive’ playground project

Ballyfermot

Construction on a new playground in Chapelizod “is expected to be completed” by later this year.Final design work is currently underway with...

Man (23) stole car which led to the death of owner

Ballyfermot

A MAN who stole a car which led to the death of its owner in 2022, was sentenced to an additional six...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST