Annual Classic Car Show will have over 550 cars on display in Bohernabreena

The annual Classic Car Show will take place in Bohernabreena this Sunday

The annual Classic Car Show in Bohernabreena is “primed to be a great success,” according to organisers, with 550 cars on display on Sunday, June 22.

“After hours of work and configuration, we created a space that works for everyone,” said the show committee ahead of the event.

“We have an additional 150 cars this year, making the show bigger and better than ever.”

The Bohernabreena Classic Car Show is not only for vintage and car enthusiasts but also for their families, with live music, a “great selection” of craft and trade stalls, and food vendors across twenty acres of breathtaking countryside.

“Last year’s show had a great community feeling and welcomed people from outside the area too,” said the committee.

“The committee wanted to ensure that feeling remained so yet again they have partnered with St. Anne’s GAA, who will be running some fun carnival games.

“The Cressida’s have returned and joining them are The Pintmen, an incredible trad band.”

The Car Show is organised in partnership with the Irish Kidney Association, whose volunteers will be collecting donations during the day at the entrance.

“The IKA provide a great service to people in need and the BCC Show is proud to be partnering with them,” said the committee.

The exact location of the event is D24 YD42, with the show beginning at 11am and ending at 4pm.

There will be signage and Gardaí directing the traffic on the day. Drivers are recommended to exit the M50 at junction 12, while due to the high volume of traffic people who can reach by public transport or walk are encouraged to do so.

All classic cars displaying in the field must be registered prior to the event and their owners arrive by 10am on site.

For more information, check bccarshow.net or ‘Bohernabreena Classic Car Show’ on Facebook.