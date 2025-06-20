Trike enthusiast run to raise funds for Debra

Sean Meyler is one of the organisers

A trike enthusiast is one of the key organisers behind a major bike and trike run raising funds for Debra, the national charity supporting those living with a rare skin disease.

More than 100 two and three-wheel machines will wind their way through Wicklow on June 29 in a drive to support the 300 people in Ireland living with epidermolysis bullosa (EB) – and participants are inviting friends to join them.

EB, an extremely painful genetic condition, is caused by an absence of proteins between the skin layers.

It means the slightest touch causes skin blistering, which in extreme cases must be bandaged every day, causing excruciating pain.

Bikers 4 St Catherine’s Special School in Newtownmountkennedy and Irish Trikes have joined forces for the charity initiative, which is also being supported by military motorcycle club, Green Knights Ireland.

“On our runs, we go off for a spin before heading to a venue to show the bikes and trikes to children and adults and make an event of it,” said joint organiser, Clondalkin-based Sean Meyler of Irish Trikes.

“Personally, I have encountered a few children with EB and it always struck a chord with me.

“It just leapt out that maybe there was something we as a biking/triking community of Ireland could do.

“We are very heavily involved in supporting charities, we go for a spin and we turn up for people in need.

“We’re not looking for medals, if we can do something to highlight a charity in need, we’ll do it.”

The run, a learner-friendly and family-friendly event, is off motorway and begins at Circle K in Citywest at 10am on June 29.

From there it will head south towards Blessington, Hollywood and Laragh, stopping at Lynhams before continuing on to Rathdrum, Glenealy and Rathnew and onwards towards Newcastle Community Centre.

At this point, participants are asked to dig deep for Debra and there will be prizes, raffles, food and even an Elvis impersonator.

“We’re not political or religious,” added Mr Meyler, 61.

“We’re about watching out for each other and the community and we support other’s charity runs.”

Anyone who wants to take part can simply turn up on the day or find further information on the Facebook pages of Bikers 4 St Catherine’s Special School or Irish Trikes.