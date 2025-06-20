Change of use of former Agnelli Motors from warehouse to office

PLANS have been lodged at the former Agnelli Motors on the Greenhills Road for the partial change of use from warehouse to office use at ground floor level and refurbishment of the existing first-floor office.

The office space will comprise individual offices, meeting rooms, stairwells and circulation areas, storage areas, plant, canteen facilities, and WC facilities – including a new accessible WC on the ground floor.

The proposed works will also include the reinstatement of existing windows and an entrance, the opening of blind windows, and the installation of a new window on the west elevation.

Works include the change of use from motor showroom, including ancillary workshop and office / storage areas, to warehousing in the south of the unit.

The proposed works will include the demolition of internal partition walls, floors, stairs, and doorways in the south-east of the unit.

The works will also include the removal of a mezzanine level in the south-west of the unit and the installation of two new free-standing mezzanine levels with associated stairwells and a service lift in the south-west of the unit.

Reconfiguration of the car park layout to the south and west of the unit to accommodate 35 car parking spaces, including two accessible spaces and seven electric vehicle (EV) charging spaces, and a service yard to the north-east of the unit.

Provision of 15 bicycle stands under a dedicated shelter located to the north of the unit, providing secure long-term parking for up to 30 bicycles, and provision of two bicycle stands to the west of the unit, providing short-term parking for up to four bicycles.

Repurposing of the external plant room to a bin store.

Reinstatement and rebranding of two previously permitted pylon signs located to the west and south-west of the unit, respectively.

Provision of designated signage zones located above the glazed sections at the south-west corner of the building, as well as above the office and warehouse entrances on the west and south elevations.

Provision of hard and soft landscaping, including the planting of native trees along the southern and western boundaries and retention permission for the existing pylon sign located at the main entrance to the site in the south-east corner. The pylon sign is to be rebranded.