An Cosán U3A group welcomes Tallaght Person of the Year Glenda

Members of An Cosán’s U3A (University of the Third Age) group with Tallaght Person of the Year, Glenda Murphy Smullen (left of pull-up banner) and Imelda Hanratty, An Cosán U3A and Volunteer Coordinator (right of banner)

An Cosán’s University of the Third Age (U3A) group in Tallaght recently welcomed Tallaght Person of the Year, Glenda Murphy Smullen, as a guest speaker.

The visit was a source of inspiration for the group, as Glenda shared her experiences and engaged in a meaningful discussion with attendees.

“I was invited by Imelda Hanratty of An Cosán to be their guest speaker at the University of the Third Age Group,” said Glenda. “On arrival, I entered a beautiful, homely building, greeted by many smiling faces and a lovely smell of coffee.”

The event brought together a diverse group of about 20 women, each with unique backgrounds and experiences.

The atmosphere was warm and welcoming, allowing for open conversations about life in Tallaght, community resources, and the significance of Glenda’s award as Tallaght Person of the Year.

“The discussion flowed easily as we talked about my award and the wonderful resources available to the people of Tallaght,” Glenda shared.

“We then took a break for a cuppa and a yummy scone before I was given a tour of the building, which is huge and much more than it appears from the outside. An Cosán is a hive of activity.”

An Cosán has a long-standing history of empowering people through education. Founded in 1986 in Brittas as ‘The Shanty,’ the organisation moved to Kiltalown Village Centre in Jobstown in 1999 and was renamed An Cosán, meaning ‘The Path’—a name chosen by Imelda Hanratty. Over the years, An Cosán has supported over 21,000 individuals, providing them with accessible education and training opportunities in areas such as digital skills, health and wellbeing, community care, and early learning.

Imelda Hanratty, An Cosán U3A Coordinator, praised the visit, stating, “It was an honour to have Glenda Murphy Smullen as our guest speaker.

“She was delighted to hear about our courses and meet our staff. Our discussion focused on staying active and celebrating Tallaght as a great place to live.

Glenda found her visit extremely interesting and appreciated the warm welcome she received.”

An Cosán’s holistic approach to education ensures that learners are supported in every aspect of their journey. The organisation provides a “place of hearth and home,” understanding that learners’ basic needs must be met with crucial wraparound supports before they can thrive in their studies.

For those considering a return to education or a new career path, An Cosán offers a wealth of opportunities.