Growth for Auxilion in Park West with €10m investment

PARK WEST IT company Auxilion has announced a €10 million investment in an ambitious three-year growth strategy.

Following the successful rollout of Auxilion’s new service management capabilities in 2024, the investment will further bolster its modern managed services and consultancy portfolio.

Specifically, the company plans to enhance its offering for customers in the areas of modern workplace, process modernisation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), data management, and automation.

These new proactive and predictive, value-based services will enable customers to overcome the challenges they face, from unlocking the value of data and leveraging AI to modernising company processes and accessing the right skills or talent.

To support this next stage of growth which also includes UK market expansion, Philip Maguire has become Executive Chairperson.

He will focus on Auxilion’s strategic direction and acquisition strategy. Patrick Jordan has taken up the role of CEO and will be responsible for the direction and leadership of the business. This includes overseeing operations, driving profitability, ensuring customer service excellence and steering Auxilion’s employee talent strategy.

Auxilion is currently expanding its wider team across Ireland and the UK, with up to 30 new jobs over the course of this year. These positions will predominantly be across the operations and sales teams.

Patrick Jordan, CEO, Auxilion, said: “It’s an exciting time for Auxilion and I am looking forward to building our future with the team. The company enjoyed significant growth and transformation under Philip’s leadership, but we see even more potential in the market moving forward and we have a clear focus on where we are taking the company based on the unique value we offer our clients.”

Philip Maguire, Executive Chairman, Auxilion, added: “Alongside Patrick, I look forward to building on our heritage and taking Auxilion to the next level.

‘That means focusing on what we have always done and what we’re known for – delivering an excellent customer experience and unlocking value through technology.”