Animal mania planned for Four Districts parade
Plans for this year’s Four Districts St Patrick’s Day Parade have gone to the dogs as they look to tame their new theme – animal mania.
The St Patrick’s Day parade for Saggart, Rathcoole, Newcastle and Brittas will bring out the wild side of the many community groups and organisers involved.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
