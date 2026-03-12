Search
Animal mania planned for Four Districts parade
At the Four Districts St Patrick’s Day parade in Rathcoole last year

James Roulston MooneyMarch 12, 2026 9:50 am

Plans for this year’s Four Districts St Patrick’s Day Parade have gone to the dogs as they look to tame their new theme – animal mania.

The St Patrick’s Day parade for Saggart, Rathcoole, Newcastle and Brittas will bring out the wild side of the many community groups and organisers involved.

