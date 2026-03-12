Library sets a challenge to read 24 books over 12 months
Hundreds of people are expected to sign up for Tallaght Library’s yearlong book challenge that was launched on Saturday.
Kicking off into its third year, the D24 Reads campaign sets library users the challenge of reading 24 books over 12 months.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
‘Being punished for bad planning’ over parking issuesTallaght
Residents in Citywest with nowhere to park are “being punished for bad planning”, according to councillors.Parking infrastructure continues to be an issue...
Two historic cottages ‘rot in broad daylight’Tallaght
There are calls for urgent repairs to the roofs of two historic cottages in Tallaght, before they “rot in broad daylight”.The pair...
Last Dominican sister leaves Tallaght parishTallaght
It was a bittersweet afternoon on Saturday for the St Dominic’s community as they bid farewell to the last of the Dominican...
Man found unresponsive in a large pool of bloodTallaght
The cause of death of a young man found unresponsive in a large pool of blood near a Luas stop in Dublin...
AUTHOREllen Gough
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.