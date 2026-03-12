Search
Library sets a challenge to read 24 books over 12 months
Gary Renton, Author Louise Philips, Sharon Kelly, Councillor Louise Dunne, and Michelle Leamy

Library sets a challenge to read 24 books over 12 months

Ellen GoughMarch 12, 2026 10:12 am

Hundreds of people are expected to sign up for Tallaght Library’s yearlong book challenge that was launched on Saturday.

Kicking off into its third year, the D24 Reads campaign sets library users the challenge of reading 24 books over 12 months.

Read More


‘Being punished for bad planning’ over parking issues

Tallaght

Residents in Citywest with nowhere to park are “being punished for bad planning”, according to councillors.Parking infrastructure continues to be an issue...

Two historic cottages ‘rot in broad daylight’

Tallaght

There are calls for urgent repairs to the roofs of two historic cottages in Tallaght, before they “rot in broad daylight”.The pair...

Last Dominican sister leaves Tallaght parish

Tallaght

It was a bittersweet afternoon on Saturday for the St Dominic’s community as they bid farewell to the last of the Dominican...

Man found unresponsive in a large pool of blood

Tallaght

The cause of death of a young man found unresponsive in a large pool of blood near a Luas stop in Dublin...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST