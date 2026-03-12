Grand Marshal Liam has attended every parade in Lucan since 1991
A familiar face at the Lucan St Patrick’s Day parade will be honoured as the Grand Marshal at this year’s instalment.
Liam Cullen of the Lucan Red Cross is the 2026 Lucan St Patrick’s Day parade Grand Marshal and will lead the line on Tuesday, March 17.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Caught with mobile and balloon in hand while drivingLucan
A MAN caught with a mobile phone in one hand and a balloon in the other while driving, was fined and disqualified...
Tenancy warnings issued due to anti-social behaviour incidentsLucan
Several families in Balgaddy were requested to attend investigation meetings and issued with tenancy warnings as work to decrease anti-social behaviour continues.A...
All-weather pitches ‘desperately needed’Lucan
More all-weather pitches in Lucan are “so desperately needed” to deal with the demand from clubs due to poor weather and the...
Concerns at lack of amenities in complementing future housingLucan
A call for more council-owned community spaces in Lucan has been made as it deals with continued development and a “clear imbalance”...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.