Grand Marshal Liam has attended every parade in Lucan since 1991
Liam Cullen (in front) of the Lucan Red Cross

James Roulston MooneyMarch 12, 2026 10:14 am

A familiar face at the Lucan St Patrick’s Day parade will be honoured as the Grand Marshal at this year’s instalment.

Liam Cullen of the Lucan Red Cross is the 2026 Lucan St Patrick’s Day parade Grand Marshal and will lead the line on Tuesday, March 17.

