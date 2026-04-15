Anne’s feile joy

St Annes cruised to victory in the Division Ten Final when they beat Na Dubh Ghall Photo by Karl Gormely

ST ANNE’S saw success in the Division 10 and 14 LGFA Feile finals held last weekend in Abbotstown.

The Division 10 display was extremely impressive as they cruised to a 4-08 to 0-02 victory against Na Dubh Ghall.

Amalia Costin and Abby Devlin started the match off very quickly to give Annes a boost in the opening minutes of the game while Alex Callery also added to the scoreline in these early stages.

Katie Nugent would be another to add to the scoreline in the first 10 minutes or so of the game before Costin managed to raise the first green flag of the match with a goal in the 10th minute.

Annes continued to score throughout the first half and managed to muster up a healthy tally of 1-08 by half time.

Na Dubh Ghall came into the came more in the second half and Annes were unable to replicate their free flowing point scoring form, though they still managed to score three goals courtesy of Mollie Jones, Alex Callery and Zoe Moore before the full time whistle sounded.

The Division 14 final proved to be a closer affair with Ellen Muprhy securing the win for Annes with two points in injury time as they defeated St Brigids C team 2-6 to 3-2.

The game saw purple patches from both sides, the first of these patches coming from Annes.

Clodagh Turley opened the score with a goal early on after three minutes while Marie Wisnicka and Zara Byrne would score from play soon after to build a 1-02 to 0-00 lead early on.

Brigids bounced back well and went into halftime ahead on scores with a 2-1 to 1-2 lead.

Momentum shifted throughout the second half with a last minute push from St Annes enough to grab them the Division 14 title.