Dubs take on Wicklow

THE Dublin Footballers mark their first game of the Leinster Championship this coming weekend as they take on Wicklow away from home.

There are a number of local players who have been involved in the Dublin set up throughout the league campaign this season.

Ballyboden trio Ross McGarry, Alex Gavin and Hugh O’Sullivan have featured throughout regularly along with Templeogue Synge Street’s Lorcan O’Dell and Niall Scully.

Wicklow reached this round of the championship last weekend after they defeated Carlow away from home, in somewhat of an upset after Carlow had managed to win the Division 4 League title.

Dublin will be looking to win silverware this year in Leinster, the Dubs won 14 provincial titles in a row before last year being eliminated in the semi final stage by Meath with Louth going on to win the overall Leinster Championship.

Dublin will be hoping that their league form will not reflect or predict how they will perform in the championship this year after losing five of their seven league games.

Manager Ger Brennan remained adamant throughout the league that the focus was on trying and blooding in new players in preparation for the championship campaign.

It remains to be seen whether the league has adequately provided the platform to do so though admittedly Dublin will be heavy favourites against Wicklow, a side who finished third in Division 4.

Of course it is also worth noting that Ger Brennan will not be present on the touchline as he will still be serving his 12 week suspension for an incident with a member of the Galway team’s backroom staff in Pearse Stadium at Dublin’s final league game for 2026.