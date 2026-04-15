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Pat’s ladies football team are holding their own
St Patrick’s Palmerstown are doing well in their second season together

Pat’s ladies football team are holding their own

Michael HowleyApril 15, 2026 5:36 pm

ST PATRICK’S Palmerstown’s ladies football team have entered their second season after being established last year.

So far the side has played two cup games which they won both of and then three league fixtures where they have managed two wins and a loss.

The team next find themselves up against Na Gaeil Arecha on April 22nd.

Playing last year in a lower division the side found themselves winning plenty of silverware in their debut season managing the league title, cup title as well as winning the Shield in championship.

The team was established after the club had seven players finish up their second year of minor football and were left without a team to play for going forward.

Thankfully that was enough to give legs to a full established senior team with the club managing to bring in plenty of new players also.

Several camogie players would also join the newly established side along with the club recruiting externally, even bringing in players who had never played before. The squad now possesses a panel of 28 players to choose from.

Coach Gill Pickett spoke on the aims of the squad for the remainder of the year.

“We didn’t know what we were playing with last year so we entered and just wanted to see how we went.

‘We discovered that they were quite a strong team.

‘Our aim for this team is to keep it really positive and have them enjoy their games and build their skills.

‘We didn’t want any fear or a must win attitude there so we are keeping it very positive, letting them enjoy it and learning as they go.”

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