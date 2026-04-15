Good start for Lucan under new manager

Lucan Sarsfields Senior Camogie team have started their league campaign under new managment

LUCAN Sarsfields Senior Camogie side have gotten their league campaign underway under a new management team headed by John O’Connell.

The side defeated Na Fianna in the first game before losing to Ballyboden and then picking up a big win against Erins Isle.

Manager O’Connell is happy with his sides performance which has impressed despite of the limited time that he has had with the team so far.

“We have a brilliant bunch of players in Lucan who are all for the club and all for the sport.

‘They’ve really put in the effort since the new coaching team has gotten involved this year.

‘Everything we’ve asked for them they have given us.

‘The games have gone well overall, given that we have had very little preparation time and time together we’ve done pretty well.”

“The game against Na Fianna was a very good game for both teams considering it was the first game out for both teams.

‘We were very happy to come out the right side of that result considering it could have gone for either team.

‘The game against Ballyboden we were probably disappointed with the result and performance from ourselves as a whole.

‘But you have that, good days and bad days. We’re only a few games in and we hope we can build on all the work that’s being put in in the background.”

Lucan reached the championship final last year where they were pipped to the post by a strong St Vincent’s side.

‘O’Connell’s sides still have targets in their head for this year also but are keeping their focus on the here and now.

“Everyone will have their goals and we’re no different.

‘The club was in a county final last year but there are changes this year and there will be rebuilding involved so that might impact a lot of things.

‘Availability of players for various different reasons etc. there are challenges, we certainly have our goals but right now we are focused on those that we can make the biggest impact on at this point in time.

‘We’re looking to really build and focus on the areas that we can affect now.”