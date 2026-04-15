Dublin senior camogie team look to turn it around

Dublin’s Aisling Gannon from St Jude’s in action against Niamh Mulqueen of Clare Photo by ©INPHO

DUBLIN’S Camogie team finished second best to Clare in the final of the Division 1B league last weekend in Nowlan Park by a narrow three point margin.

There were several players representing local clubs within the squad with both Aisling and Clare Gannon of St Jude’s lining out in the starting XV while clubmate Eimear Kehoe came on as a sub.

Kerrie Finnegan of Faughs Celtic also was on the starting team with Emma Moran from Ballyboden St Enda’s making an appearance on the bench.

It would be Clare’s goalscoring ability that won them the game on the day as they came out on the right side of a 3-11 to 0-17 scoreline with the Camogie side falling victim to the same fate as their hurling counterparts, a defeat handed by the Banner county in the league final.

Dublin were unable to make the most of a strong breeze behind them in the first half of the game and went into the halftime interval with just a two point lead separating them from Clare with the scores at 0-07 to 0-09.

Admittedly Dublin played much better in the second half but now at a disadvantage against the wind were unable to extend their lead.

Clare on the other hand excelled up front and managed three goals in the last half hour of the game, despite the efforts of the Dublin backline.

Dublin attacker, Aisling O’Neill was “very disappointed,” more so by the performance than the result.

“ We didn’t show up today,” said O’Neill. “It feels like we didn’t perform. There was only three points in it in the end, so we feel a bit sick. We’ll have to turn it around for next week in the Leinster Championship.

“We probably didn’t do enough with the wind. We’ll just have to move on.”