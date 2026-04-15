Search
Dublin senior camogie team look to turn it around
Dublin’s Aisling Gannon from St Jude’s in action against Niamh Mulqueen of Clare Photo by ©INPHO

Dublin senior camogie team look to turn it around

Michael HowleyApril 15, 2026 5:30 pm

DUBLIN’S Camogie team finished second best to Clare in the final of the Division 1B league last weekend in Nowlan Park by a narrow three point margin.

There were several players representing local clubs within the squad with both Aisling and Clare Gannon of St Jude’s lining out in the starting XV while clubmate Eimear Kehoe came on as a sub.

Kerrie Finnegan of Faughs Celtic also was on the starting team with Emma Moran from Ballyboden St Enda’s making an appearance on the bench.

It would be Clare’s goalscoring ability that won them the game on the day as they came out on the right side of a 3-11 to 0-17 scoreline with the Camogie side falling victim to the same fate as their hurling counterparts, a defeat handed by the Banner county in the league final.

Dublin were unable to make the most of a strong breeze behind them in the first half of the game and went into the halftime interval with just a two point lead separating them from Clare with the scores at 0-07 to 0-09.

Admittedly Dublin played much better in the second half but now at a disadvantage against the wind were unable to extend their lead.

Clare on the other hand excelled up front and managed three goals in the last half hour of the game, despite the efforts of the Dublin backline.

Dublin attacker, Aisling O’Neill was “very disappointed,” more so by the performance than the result.

“ We didn’t show up today,” said O’Neill. “It feels like we didn’t perform. There was only three points in it in the end, so we feel a bit sick. We’ll have to turn it around for next week in the Leinster Championship.

“We probably didn’t do enough with the wind. We’ll just have to move on.”

Read More


Springfield basketball on lookout for players

Sport

SPRINGFIELD Ladies Basketball Club is actively recruiting new members after the conclusion of their most recent season saw them finish without enough...

Templeogue pipped at the post

Sport

TEMPLEOGUE were defeated in the U20 Men’s National League in Tallaght Basketball Arena last weekend with a 78-46 loss to Galway Titans....

All-Ireland league success for Oblates U18 Boys

Sport

OBLATES BC won the inaugural U18 Boys All-Ireland league, leading from start to finish in the final held in the National Basketball...

Castlewarden open inter club seniors campaign

Sport

CASTLEWARDEN Golf Club opened their Inter Club Super Seniors campaign with a hard-fought draw in the opening round. Last year the inter...

Josh to box at World Cup in Brazil

Sport

BSTOWN’S Josh Olaniyan has been selected as one of the boxers to represent Team Ireland at the World Boxing Cup which is...

Alex graduates to Italian GP Endurance C’ship

Sport

RATHFARNHAM native Alex Denning is set to take a significant step in his career in 2026 as he is graduating to the...

Derek begins defence of C’ship

Sport

DEREK Tohill began his defence of the British Rallycross Championship last weekend with a double header opening of the season at Lydden...

Great start for Daire in European Clio Cup

Sport

TALLAGHT native Daire Flock had an excellent start to his European Clio Cup Season at Nagaro, France over the weekend. On Friday...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST