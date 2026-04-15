St Pat’s women making progress with senior side

ST PATRICK’S Athletic’s Women’s now have a senior side which is currently playing in the Women’s Development League.

The club first set up a women’s League of Ireland team three years ago at U17 level, with the progression to a senior status side a welcome development as they were the only big Dublin club to be without a Senior Women’s team in the Premier Division with Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Shelbourne all present.

The developmental league was set up for its inaugural season this year and allows established Premier Division clubs the opportunity to field teams as long as the players are below the age of 23.

For clubs such as Pats who do not have sides in the Premier Division the developmental league squad is viewed as the club’s Senior team and they are allowed to play players regardless of age.

Pats are currently managed by Darren Kelly with the age range in the squad stretching from 17-26.

“Pat’s is a massive club and it’s only right [to develop the women’s section]. There’s such a growth in female soccer, not only in this country but across the world at the moment.

‘Now you have Pats coming to the party as well. It will only enhance female participation in the game and also inspire our younger supporters out there that want to play for Pats.

‘You see them down at Richmond Park every week, the female side of the game is growing quickly.”

While the Developmental league in its current state does not offer a direct pathway towards the Women’s Premier Division, ascending to the highest league of women’s football in the country is certainly something on the radar for the Inchicore club.

“I know Pats have ambitions to go into the league in the very near future.

‘That comes down to the FAI as well. St Patrick’s Athletic definitely want to get into the Senior Premier Division in the very near future.”

The club have been creating an excellent mix of experience and youth in the squad with plenty of players from the original U17s team present along with more established individuals.

One such player is Izzy Finnegan who is one of the most experienced members of the squad and was a multiple time player of the year winner at DLR Waves.

Pats themselves have been adapting to the league well and after five games played they sit on two wins, one draw and two losses.

Darren Kelly touched on what would be a successful season for the club, both in the Developmental League and the FAI Cup which they now qualify for due to their Senior status.

“We’re looking to be successful, successful for us would be winning something this year.

‘Whether that be a cup or a league. It’s our first outing in the women’s FAI Cup but in our own league and league cup we want to win silverware.

‘That’s the mindset that we have. We recently suffered a loss against Shamrock Rovers and we’re coming away from the game thinking that we should’ve beat them and beat them well.

‘We felt the same in Cork, we feel that the scoreline doesn’t reflect the game and while sometime ago we might have been playing for damage limitation now we can actually compete with the more established clubs.”

They will be back in action on the 26th of April as they travel to Limerick to take on Treaty United.