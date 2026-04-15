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St Mark’s U15s tops in feile showdown
St Mark’s U15 footballers celebrate winning the feile crown

St Mark’s U15s tops in feile showdown

Michael HowleyApril 15, 2026 5:25 pm

ST MARK’S GAA club won the Boys U15 Division 10 Feile over the last weekend with wins over St Finian’s Swords and Na Fianna in Garristown.

The whole squad put in a brilliant performance with manager Alan ‘Dotsy’ Doherty unable to pick out any individual star player across the tournament.

This depth in the squad can be seen across the wide range of scorers across the two fixtures.

The side played Na Fianna in the semi final and earned themselves a healthy 3-08 to 2-03 victory though admittedly after pulling away towards the end of the game, the scoreline did not reflect how competitive Na Fianna had been throughout the game.

Seven Mark’s players scored against Na Fianna with Paudie Rigney, Shane Williamson, Tyler Sherwood, Alex Fox all getting the ball over the bar while Jamie Redmond, Ryan Kelly and Zach Byrne all caused a green flag to be raised.

The final against Finians saw Marks demonstrate impressive resilience to win by an impressive 5-10 to 3-04.

The game was level at halftime with Marks actually having to play with a man down for a sizable chunk of the second half due to a black card.

This time six players were involved with scoring for the team.

Williamson managed to grab two goals with Kelly, Fox and Byrne also getting goals to their names.

Fox and Byrne also managed four points each in the game while Jacob Garner and Kayden Greene kept the scoreboard ticking over with each of them notching a point as well.

The win is a great boost for Marks with the players using a defeat last year in the league semi final as great motivation to go on and achieve great things for 2026.

After winning the Feile they will be confident heading into their league campaign which is set to begin over the coming weeks, offering the chance to win even more silverware.

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