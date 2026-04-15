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Brave show from Finian’s and Kevin’/Kilian’s U15s
St Finian’s U15 ladies team put in a brave show

Brave show from Finian’s and Kevin’/Kilian’s U15s

Michael HowleyApril 15, 2026 5:22 pm

ST FINIAN’S Newcastle put in a valiant performance in the Dublin LGFA Feile Division 8 Final as they came up short against Beann Eadair in Abbotstown last weekend.

The game was low scoring though extremely competitive with every ball over the bar or in the net having a major impact on proceedings.

With the conditions being less than ideal along with two very tough defences, the attackers had an extremely difficult task at hand.

Finian’s put the ball over the bar on multiple occasions with Alicia Susinska, Isabell Trinkunaite and Clodagh Foley all getting themselves on the scoresheet. Iona Joseph was another member of the Finian’s team who played superbly on the day.

Goals would be the key difference maker between the sides however. Beann Eadair managed to get the ball in the back of the net on three occasions to secure a 3-01 to 0-03 victory, Aoife Dolly putting in an excellent performance for the side from Howth.

Managed by Noel Foley, Ian Hayden and Suzanne Thompson, Finians can hold their heads high as they headed back to Newcastle having reached the final of a very competitive Feile Division.

St Kevin’s Killians also reached a Feile Final over the weekend with the Kilnamanagh side coming up just short in an extremely close Division 12 game between themselves and Naomh Mearnog that ended 1-04 to 1-02.

It would be the last kick of the game that decided the match in Abbotstown as St Kevins Killians had led throughout courtesy of the goalscoring exploits of Chloe Keatinge.

Despite Mearnog playing an extremely song second half it looked as though Kevins Killians had secured a win before the Portmarnock side scored a goal with the final touch of the game to edge it by two points overall.

While Chole Keatinge got the goal, Sophie Monaghan was on hand to secure valuable points scored for the team with Sophie Yeowman also playing a key role in the attack.

The Kevins Killians defense remained resolute throughout up until the final whistle and deserve praise themselves for an extremely gutsy performance.

The teach were coached by Jason Carroll, Philip Chawke, Rachel Lalor, Sean Quinn and Dervilla Sheils.

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