Delight for Davis

The successful Thomas Davis U15 ladies football team won the Division Four crown Photo by Nick O’Connell

THOMAS Davis emerged victorious in the Division 4 Feile final after a one point win against Naomh Barrog in Abbotstown last weekend.

It would be late scores from Siofra Maguire that would prove to be pivotal for Davis as she scored 1-1 in the final few minutes of the game to allow them to pip their opposition.

The contest had appeared to be drifting away from them as Barrog dominated the beginning stages of the second half before their goalscoring exploits in the final quarter of the game.

The first half was characterised by huge work rate and effort from both sides which cancelled out both teams attacks with the contest remaining scoreless by half time.

The Davis defence was immense with Colleen Twamley and Sarah Kate O’Connor in particular impressing for the Kiltipper side as they went on to win the contest 1-01 to 0-03.

Lucan Sarsfield’s B side also secured a last minute Feile win courtesy of a Jessica Kirwan goal in their Division 7 final against Geraldine P Morans.

While there were only seven scores across the game, the match was anything but dull and was extremely competitive right up to the final whistle.

Normally attackers grab all the headlines in game but the defence of both teams was extremely impressive throughout, particularly Geraldine P Morans goalkeeper Emily Halton who managed several top saves to deny Lucan from building a lead.

Lucan actually went into the half time break two points down with the scores reading 1-00 to 0-01 against them but responded well in the second half and shortly got the lead with a goal from Vakare Martinaviciute.

Lucy Cassidy was another Lucan player who got her name on the scoresheet.

The two sides continued to battle for the remainder of the half before a last minute point and goal combo from Jessica Kirwan secured a 2-03 to 2-00 win for Lucan.

The team was managed by Thomas Birch, Alison Casserly, Richie Kavanagh, Claire Levingstone, Eamonn McShea and Gillian Ryan.

Na Gael Oga secured the Division 9 title following a four point victory St Patrick’s Palmerstown with the final score reading 3-04 to 3-00.

The goalscoring came courtesy of Cailtlin Ni Chonaill who managed a hattrick on the day.

The contest started hotly for Pats however who raced into the lead early on thanks to a goal from Ruby Mae Hayes in the fifth minute. Three minutes later she added a second to put her side firmly in the drivers seat.

Na Gaeil Oga soon clapped back with Ni Chonaill managing 1-1 just before the break to keep the pressure on.

Saoirse Ní Shíoda, Alanagh Ní Lorcáin and Grace Ní Mhurchú also scored points for Gaeil Oga while Laragh Ni Lorcan and Lily Ni Bhroin stood out alongside the goalscorers.

Casey Maher, Eabha Howard and Nia Green impressed for Pats.

Na Gaeil Oga were managed by Freda De Brún, Ciarán Oman, Annamarie Ní Fhairceallaigh and Daithí Ó Murchú while Pat’s management team consisted of Graham Dunne, Alan Hayes, Jeremy Howard, Elaine Fleming, William Cahill, John Joyce, Graham Macken, Ronan McCarthy and Donal Ryan.