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Springfield basketball on lookout for players
Springfield Ladies Basketball Club are recruiting new members

Springfield basketball on lookout for players

Michael HowleyApril 15, 2026 5:17 pm

SPRINGFIELD Ladies Basketball Club is actively recruiting new members after the conclusion of their most recent season saw them finish without enough players to field a team.

Playing out of St Marks Community School and founded in 1982, the club has a long history of providing Basketball to women in the Tallaght area.

The club won the DLBB Junior Cup in 2022 to win their first piece of silverware and is looking for experienced players to help bolster its ranks and ensure a successful next season.

The club trains once a week on Wednesday evening’s in St Mark’s School from 7-8.30pm and during the season will play home league games also during this time slot.

While away games may fall on different days it will always be during the week with weekend’s being left free.

As the club fields one team it would prefer that any interested parties in joining already had experience in playing basketball.

Joining the club provides individuals with access to a great training group and a positive team atmosphere, ideal for someone who wants to stay involved in competitive sport without putting in a huge time commitment.

Now is the perfect time to join as the league runs from roughly September to March with new members getting plenty of time to train and gel with the group before the start of the new season.

Interested parties should contact Gemma at 0871350815.

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