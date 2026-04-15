Templeogue pipped at the post

TEMPLEOGUE were defeated in the U20 Men’s National League in Tallaght Basketball Arena last weekend with a 78-46 loss to Galway Titans.

Titans started the game strongly with a 12-0 lead before Kareem Matonmi opened up Templeogue’s account midway through the first quarter.

They would score a few more points but would find themselves down by 12 at the end of the first quarter.

They started the second strongly with a basket from James Janas but struggled to get their offense going afterwards, scoring just two points in the next eight minutes.

Keelan Murphy and Garreth Brady offered some sort of attacking option for Templeogue at the end of the second half, both scoring to make the score 38-18 at halftime.

Titan’s strength in depth was obvious on the day, a fact highlighted by the presence of five players in their team who had recently played in the Domino’s Men’s Division One playoff semi final win against Maree for the Senior side.

Tom Sinnott of Templeogue managed an excellent three pointer in the third quarter but Titans continued to attack and went into the final quarter up by 52-38.

Ultimately the gap was too big for Templeogue to overcome as Titans managed to achieve a 32 point victory.