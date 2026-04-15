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All-Ireland league success for Oblates U18 Boys
Oblates U18 Boys won the All-Ireland league with victory over Titans BC Photo by ©INPHO/Tom Maher

All-Ireland league success for Oblates U18 Boys

Michael HowleyApril 15, 2026 5:13 pm

OBLATES BC won the inaugural U18 Boys All-Ireland league, leading from start to finish in the final held in the National Basketball Arena last Saturday with a score of 92-68.

The team won their league and cup last month so this capped what has been an extremely successful year for the side.

Augustine Farrell picked up the MVP award with 27 points and six rebounds though the entire team played brilliantly.

Joaquin Pahinag was another who delivered stats wise with 24 points, seven rebounds and five assist to his name.

13 of Farrell’s 27 points came in the first quarter of the game which helped them establish a 28-14 lead by the end of that quarter.

The second quarter saw Titans come back into the game marginally though they were still down by a 43-33 scoreline when halftime rolled around.

They started the third quarter fast with Pahinag, Adomas Makaraitis and Andrew Gulevsik all grabbing baskets, Farrell again was on target and stretched the lead to 20 points with Oblate’s winning by a commanding 24 point lead as the game entered into its last quarter.

This was where Pahinag truly shone and Obaltes continued to have the momentum in their favour, winning the game comfortably having been in control from start to finish.

MVP and co captain Augustine Farrell spoke after the game on the performance.

“It’s huge, we got knocked out of the National Cup in the semi finals and we thought we were going to win that, to come back and win this is great, it’s great for everyone.

We’re not the biggest club, we don’t have any SuperLeague teams, this is probably the best team in our club. It’s great.”

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