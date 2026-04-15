Castlewarden open inter club seniors campaign

CASTLEWARDEN Golf Club opened their Inter Club Super Seniors campaign with a hard-fought draw in the opening round. Last year the inter club competition had its largest ever amount of entries with 63 clubs from Leinster competing.

Defending their emphatic 2025 victory over finalists Woodbridge, Castlewarden began this year’s competition by hosting near neighbours Millicent Golf Club.

Both sides fielded strong ten-man teams, competing in pairs, in what began as excellent playing conditions before deteriorating into wind and rain on the back nine.

Team manager Des O’Neill selected an experienced Castlewarden side from a large panel of eligible players, and his selections proved well matched against a determined Millicent team.

The contest ebbed and flowed throughout the day, with no clear advantage emerging, ultimately resulting in an honourable draw after the final match.

The standard of golf was superb played on the wonderful Castlewarden course which is top notch.

Millicent Golf Club was led by President Ms Brigid Dowling and team manager Martin Hoban, both of whom oversaw a spirited and competitive performance from their side.

The day’s competition was attended by Castlewarden’s club President Tom MacHale who greeted both teams for the day.

Castlewarden now look ahead to their next fixture, an away match against Edenderry Golf Club scheduled for the final week of April.